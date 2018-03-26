Tourists visit ruins of ancient Great Wall in NW China's Shaanxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/26 17:51:13

Tourists visit ruins of the ancient Great Wall in Pingli County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)


 

Tourists visit ruins of the ancient Great Wall in Pingli County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)


 

Aerial photo taken on March 25, 2018 shows tourists visiting ruins of the ancient Great Wall in Pingli County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)


 

Tourists visit ruins of the ancient Great Wall in Pingli County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)


 

Tourists visit ruins of the ancient Great Wall in Pingli County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus