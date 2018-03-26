Fast attack missile boats steam in East China Sea

Fast attack missile boats attached to a group with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command steam in formation during a maritime attack and defense training exercise in waters of the East China Sea in late March, 2018. Photo:chinamil.com

Fast attack missile boats attached to a group with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command steam in formation during a maritime attack and defense training exercise in waters of the East China Sea in late March, 2018. Photo: chinamil.com

A fast attack missile boat attached to a group with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command fires its main gun at simulated sea targets during a maritime attack and defense training exercise in waters of the East China Sea in late March, 2018. Photo: chinamil.com

Sailors assigned to a fast attack missile boat group with the navy under the PLA Eastern Theater Command conduct a loss-of-power towing drill between two fast attack missile boats during a maritime attack and defense training exercise in waters of the East China Sea in late March, 2018.Photo: chinamil.com