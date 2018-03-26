Australian Writers Week hosts women authors panel in Shanghai

Prize-winning Australian authors Charlotte Wood, Alexis Wright and Fiona Wright arrived in Shanghai Friday to attend the Stella Stars session co-organized by M Restaurant Group and the Consulate General of Australia in Shanghai.As a major event of this year's Australian Writers Week, organized by the Australian Embassy in Beijing with an initiative to bring more Australian literary voices to China, the three authors discussed their individual work, their creative process as well as women's contribution to literature.All three authors were winners or shortlisted for the Stella Prize in Australia, named after Australia's iconic female author, Stella Maria Sarah Miles Franklin. The prize seeks to draw more readers to books written by women. It was first awarded in 2013.Charlotte Wood's 2016 Stella Prize-winning piece, The Natural Way of Things, features 10 young women being held prisoners who come to discover that they are all in jail because they were involved in sex scandals with powerful men.The idea came to Wood when she heard a radio documentary about women who had been locked up as teenagers in the Australian Hay Institution for Girls in the 1960s and 1970s for speaking up about their brutal experiences being sexually abused or assaulted.An aboriginal native from the Gulf of Carpentaria, Alexis Wright has written widely on indigenous rights. She is one of the most important Australian voices speaking about land rights, ethnic identity and aboriginal relationships with Australian society. Her epic novel Carpentaria won five national literary awards in 2007, including Australia's premier literary prize, the Miles Franklin Award."When average people speak out, the louder you speak the more you will be pushed out. If we are to control our future and be responsible for our future, we have to speak out," said Alexis Wright.Fiona Wright's book of essays, Small Acts of Disappearance, shortlisted for the 2016 Stella Prize, explores the question of hunger and the realities of eating disorders, with her personal history with anorexia as the backdrop."These are illness that people keep really silent about. However, speaking about it and writing about it is a really important way to overcome that," said Fiona Wright.When the Stella Prize was first established, there was a concern about the diminutive presence of women authors, many whom were marginalized in Australian culture and arts following the acceleration of women's rights in the 1970s and 1980s."Women are much less likely to win literary awards, to write reviews of books or have their books reviewed. This, despite the fact they write about half the books published," said Sophie Cunningham.Cunningham was one of a group of 11 Australian women writers, editors, publishers and booksellers who became concerned about the weak representation of books by women in Australia's top literary prize, the Miles Franklin Award. They ­established the Stella Prize in response.Five years into its establishment, the three authors found that the situation is still unequal but slowly changing, primarily due to the Stella Prize, which has drawn attention to women writers who would not have been recognized before."The Stella Prize is fantastic at supporting the work of women writers and did a really good job to promote the work of not just the winner but the shortlist and the longlist authors as well," said Fiona Wright.To Wood, the most interesting change was that, as soon as the Stella Prize began, other prizes started to include more women winners. There was also a sea-change in Australia's school curriculum to use more books authored by women."Prizes are an indicator of what they study in schools. When all the prize winners are men, all the literature that kids read is literature by men. So they have worked really hard to open up school curriculum and literature studies in universities," said Wood.

Women writers at a sharing session

Books by the authors Photos: Qi Xijia/GT