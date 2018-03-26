Wild animal park to upgrade security to keep out gate jumpers

Employees at Shanghai Wild Animal Park have set up wire meshing around the perimeter along with warnings to keep visitors from climbing over the park wall to avoid paying for a ticket, according to Jiefang Daily. Previous media reports said that some locals have set up small businesses outside the park for visitors to use ladders to climb into the park. An adult ticket for the park costs 130 yuan ($20.59), which is quite high compared to other local attractions. The park dispatched more security guards to patrol the surrounding area and will also upgrade its security and protection equipment. Illustration: Chen Xia/GT