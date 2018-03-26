New measures make airport lines faster

For many passengers, the unavoidable long waits at Shanghai airports are the worst part of their trip. To shorten waiting times at local airports, Shanghai General Station of Immigration Inspection launched two new measures, the municipal government announced Monday.



One measure will separate Chinese citizens and foreigners into different areas, as foreigners tend to take longer to process.



The other measure will allow departing passengers to clear customs at smart gates using an electronic boarding pass. By scanning a QR code on their mobile phone, travelers can pass the smart gates themselves.



According to official statistics, Chinese citizens have made around an estimated of 2.9 million outbound visits departing from Shanghai's Pudong International Airport since January 2018.

