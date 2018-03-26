City’s business scene gets needed upgrade

Shanghai authorities have implemented 16 new regulative documents and programs related to the reform of the local business environment, the municipal government announced Monday.



The city plans to carry forward further reforms in many sectors including trade, investment and government services. The reform aims to simplify administrative procedures covering sectors such as medical treatment, investment, construction and transportation.



At present, preferential policies and supporting documents have been issued for six indicators including start-up enterprises, access to electricity, construction permits, registration of property, cross-border trade and tax payments.



Twenty new business systems have been developed to shorten their processing time by half. Simultaneously, such procedures have been shortened by nearly 40 percent.

