Former US President Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Abe shake hands in front of a sushi restaurant in the Ginza shopping district, Tokyo on Mar 25.

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2018/3/26 18:52:34

Former US President Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Abe shake hands in front of a sushi restaurant in the Ginza shopping district, Tokyo on Mar. 25. (VCG/Pool)