6,000 years of history collected at new Shanghai museum

The new Shanghai History Museum (Shanghai Revolution Museum) opened its door to the public Monday morning, attracting thousands of visitors. The museum hosts 6,000 years of history and cultural relics from the region.The new Shanghai History Museum is located at No.325 West Nanjing Road, near People's Square. The East Building was originally the Shanghai Race Club. It is one of the most important modern historical buildings in central Shanghai. The new museum covers an area of 10,000 square meters, with a floor area of 23,000 square meters and an exhibition area of 9,800 square meters.There are more than 1,000 cultural relics on display, which comprehensively reflect the vast historical changes of Shanghai's politics, economy, culture and society. The exhibition consists of Ancient Shanghai (on the second floor) and Modern Shanghai (on the third and fourth floors).Skulls, ancient pottery, sedan chairs and other artifacts are all on display in Ancient Shanghai. For Modern Shanghai, the Communist Manifesto published in September 1920 is among the many highlights of the city's history between 1843 and 1949.A local resident surnamed Wang arrived at the museum early Monday morning to get ahead of the long queues. "Although I know some of the history of Shanghai, I will get know more at this museum. I hope the museum will also display more about the city's future. As a Shanghainese, I'm proud that we have such a rich history and bright future."This story was written by Zhou Xinyu.

A foreigner at the museum's opening Monday. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Relatives of Marshal Chen Yi, one of China's founding fathers, at the donation ceremony of the museum

Rickshaw in old Shanghai

Skull of the First Shanghaiist

A woman uses a digital map at the museum

Visitors take pictures of exhibits

Visitors watching a demo

Visitors at a coppery cannon

A model of an ivory sceptre from the period of 3400-2300BC

A model of the old wharf in Shanghai

A small porcelain bowl from Tang Dynasty (618-907)

Medals for the 6th National Sports Movement in 1935

A visitor looks around the museum. Photos: Yang Hui/GT