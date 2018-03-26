Primary school activity explores equality between boys and girls

A primary school in Hangzhou held an activity that solicited opinions from students on whether boys and girls should be treated differently.



The informal survey of students at Changjiang Experimental Primary School showed that most girls favored equal treatment but also felt they were judged unfairly by their male peers.



At the same time, some boys said they felt the need to provide females special treatment because they perceived themselves to be physically stronger, Qianjiang Evening News reported.



"Boys and girls should be treated equally, because girls earn respect through their abilities," said a girl in first grade.



"As the saying goes: He who has never been to the Great Wall is not a true man. I've been to the Wall...we can do what boys can," said another girl.



"Boys that take good care of girls will have an easier time finding a relationship," said one boy.



"We should be nice to each other, but boys should be nicer because we are stronger," said another.



CCTV Financial Channel

