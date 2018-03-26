Oz-UK passenger service takes off

The "Kangaroo Route" from Australia to Britain became a shorter hop Saturday when the first direct passenger service left Perth for London, with the 17-hour flight set to break aviation records.



Qantas' 14,498 kilometer journey to London is the world's third-longest passenger flight, the Australian carrier said, and the first ever regular service to connect the two continents directly.



Captained by Lisa Norman, it will also be the longest Boeing Dreamliner flight in the world.



The new link is part of Qantas' ambitious plans to add ultra long-haul flights to its global schedules.



This will eventually include non-stop flights from Australia's eastern seaboard to Europe in an effort dubbed "Project Sunrise."



Tourism officials hope the shortened traveling time will open up Australia's less-populated west coast to more domestic and international visitors.



A key concern for the Australian airliner has been beefing up comfort levels for the ultra-long journey.



