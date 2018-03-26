Palace Muesum loses face over collectible doll’s body

Beijing's Palace Museum has issued a recall of a collectible doll on Friday following online backlash after netizens pointed out its body was a clone of one made by a Japanese company.



The "Gege Doll" was removed from the museum's Taobao store after a Sina Weibo post comparing its body to that made by Azone International went viral on Thursday.



In response, the Palace Museum's official Taobao shop blamed the Chinese factory, which had claimed it was licensed to use Azone's design.



The store also reiterated that the Gege Doll's head is a unique design, and announced plans to reissue it with a new body.



The pouty-faced Gege (a Manchu word meaning both princess and unmarried daughter) is dressed in Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) costume.



The doll sells for 599 yuan ($95).



The Palace Museum has been cashing in on cultural collectibles in recent years, offering more than 9,100 products and raking in sales of more than 1 billion yuan, Xinhua Reports.



Legal Evening News

