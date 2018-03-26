Final touches

Three Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft sit in the final assembly area in Boeing South Carolina's factory in North Charleston, South Carolina, US on Sunday. The aircraft manufacturing giant's first 787-10 Dreamliner, which sold for $326 million at list prices, is scheduled to be delivered to Singapore Airlines on Tuesday. The 68-meter-long aircraft is 5.5 meters longer than the 787-9 Dreamliner and seats around 330 passengers, 40 more than its predecessor. Boeing has so far received 171 orders for the 787-10, including from Etihad Airways, Emirates, British Airways and United Airlines. Photo: VCG