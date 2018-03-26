Tiangong-1 expected to burn up on reentering atmosphere

Tiangong-1, China's first space lab, should be fully burnt as it reenters the Earth's atmosphere, according to China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO) on Monday.



Analysis from Beijing Aerospace Control Center shows that Tiangong-1 will reenter the Earth's atmosphere between March 31 and April 4.



Tiangong-1 orbited at an average altitude of 216.2 kilometers and was fully intact as of March 25, according to CMSEO.



Tiangong-1 was launched on Sept. 29, 2011 and ended service on March 16, 2016 after completing its mission.





