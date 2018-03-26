US apple growers worried about tariffs

Apple growers in Washington state, US, are worried about the possible negative impact of a China-US trade dispute after US President Donald Trump announced high tariffs on Chinese imports worth billions of dollars.



As China threatened to slap retaliatory tariffs on US imports in response to Trump's announcement Thursday, the most worried group is Washington state's apple farmers, Washington-based KUOW Radio reported on Sunday.



China has been one of Washington's biggest customers among 60 countries around the world that import a third of the crops grown in the state, it said.



Todd Fryhover, president of the Washington Apple Commission, said Washington apple growers fret about the prospect of China imposing tariffs in response to US unilateral trade pressure.



"Free trade is something that we all push and look forward to. But we're gonna be cautious and wait… and see what happens," he said.

