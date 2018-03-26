Guo becomes PBC chief

Guo Shuqing, China's newly appointed chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, was also appointed on Monday as the Communist Party chief and deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBC), the country's central bank.



The appointment was announced at an internal meeting at the central bank, which also officially appointed Yi Gang as the PBC's governor and deputy Party secretary, said a statement posted on the website of the PBC.



Based on relevant laws, Yi will be responsible for the PBC's "overall work" and 61-year-old Guo will be in charge of the work which is within the scope of a Party committee, news site thepaper.cn reported on Monday.





