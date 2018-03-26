SAIC to build factory in Egypt

SAIC Motor is seeking to establish a car factory in Egypt, the country's Minister of Trade and Industry Tarek Kabil said Sunday.



Kabil said in a statement that he reviewed with a visiting SAIC delegation the advantages and incentives provided by Egypt's new investment law to encourage full car manufacturing, not just assembling parts, in Egypt.



The factory that SAIC seeks to build in Egypt aims to not only meet the needs of the Egyptian market but also become a central point of SAIC exports to Arab and African states that have free trade agreements with Egypt.



Yang Xiaodong, executive director of SAIC Motor's international department, said that the company is communicating with Egypt's largest automobile companies to plan distribution of SAIC's products in the most populous Arab country.

