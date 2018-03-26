Malaysia eyes 10 years for ‘fake news’

The Malaysian government Monday proposed a "fake news" law which would carry a maximum 10-year jail term, including for articles published abroad, sparking fears of a crackdown on dissent as elections loom.



Governments in several countries, emboldened by US President Donald Trump's fulminations against "fake news," are considering such legislation. But rights groups warn that authoritarian regimes are likely to use such laws to silence opposing voices.



Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has already been targeting critics in politics and the media who have attacked him over allegations that huge sums were looted from sovereign wealth fund 1MDB. Najib and the fund deny any wrongdoing.



The proposed law, introduced in parliament Monday, fuelled fears the government is seeking to intensify a clampdown before a general election, which must be called by August but is widely expected sooner.



Opposition MP Charles Santiago said the bill was "a powerful weapon for the government to silence dissent in the country."



"It is timed for the elections and to silence discussions on 1MDB," he told AFP.



The bill, which described fake news as a "global concern," includes a maximum 10 years in jail or fine of up to 500,000 ringgit ($130,000) for anyone guilty of creating or disseminating what authorities deem to be fake news.





