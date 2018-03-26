Figuratively speaking

100-300b



Chinese companies' need for new funding each year in the next few years via China Depositary Receipts, a report from China International Capital Corp said.



248.34t yuan



Chinese banking institutions' overall assets by the end of February 2018, up 8 percent year-on-year, data from the China Banking Regulatory Commission showed on Monday.



15-20%



UBS' forecast of the average A-share market yield in 2018, domestic financial news site cnstock.com reported on Monday.



40



The number of projects that the South Sichuan Port Area in the Sichuan pilot free trade zone has signed by now, with total investment of above 35 billion yuan ($5.58 billion), chinanews.com reported on Monday.

