Evergrande makes plans to break into global rankings

China Evergrande Group on Monday said it aimed to break into the world's top 100 companies by revenue within three years, a goal the property developer said required a 60 percent jump in sales.



Evergrande, China's third-biggest developer by sales, also said it aimed to increase its assets by 70 percent by 2020, after earlier in the day reporting record core profit for 2017.



Chinese developers have been forecast to report record annual profit as industry consolidation has brought economies of scale that have helped minimize the impact of government steps aimed at slowing the pace of property price rises.



At Evergrande, 2017 brought restructuring, fundraising and deleveraging.



Record sales and high-interest debt redemption saw the developer end the year with core profit (excluding valuation gains) of 40.51 billion yuan ($6.46 billion), almost 50 percent over analysts' consensus estimate.



After announcing the result, Evergrande said it now targets sales of 800 billion yuan and assets of 3 trillion yuan by 2020.



"To reach the 2020 sales target means we will need to grow 100 billion yuan each year, which is to grow scale by 15 percent, and we need a matching land bank," chairman Hui Ka Yan said at an earnings briefing.



"That's why we didn't reduce our land bank last year as we initially said we would - otherwise we wouldn't achieve 800 billion yuan in sales."





