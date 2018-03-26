McDonald’s youth training

Beijing McDonald's announced on Monday it will fund a 2018 youth training program of Beijing Sinobo Guoan Football Club to show its long-term concern for the healthy growth of children.



In a statement sent to the Global Times on Monday, the company said it will provide financial support for training equipment and daily nutritional needs of more than 120 young players in the club.



"In the future, together with McDonald's, we will initiate more public welfare activities to help with the healthy development of adolescents," said Li Ming, the general manager of the club.

