Number of visitors to Nanjing Massacre exhibit reaches 1 million

More than 1 million visitors have visited an exhibit on the history of the Nanjing Massacre
in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province, authorities said Monday.
The exhibit was held at the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders and featured 2,000 historical photos and over 900 items.
Lu Hailin from Jiangning district in Nanjing was the 1 millionth visitor to the exhibit since its opening to the public on December 14, 2017.
He wrote in the visitor guestbook, "Never forget the past and it will guide your future."
Lu's son Lu Yiqi said, "I can understand the explanations and I will come back next time."
Japan invaded Northeast China in September 1931, and started a full-scale invasion of China on July 7, 1937.
On December 13, 1937, Japanese troops began six weeks of destruction, pillage, rape and slaughter in Nanjing. More than 300,000 Chinese, including unarmed soldiers and innocent civilians, were murdered.