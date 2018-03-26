Foreign ministry urges US to be more ungrudging about China’s overseas investments

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/26 23:38:39





"China hopes the US can be more ungrudging when viewing normal cooperation between China and other countries, and stop using a hegemonic mind to perceive other countries' goodwill," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing on Monday.



Hua's remarks came after Reuters reported Monday that US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said his committee will investigate China's efforts to "gain military and economic power in Africa."



China has always been sincere and holds the right view of interests when cooperating with African countries, said Hua.



"If there's any special consideration, it would be the simple facts that China and African countries are real friends in adversity and China would love to make a contribution to national security and development of African countries," Hua said.



To support his speculation, Nunes cited the example of the opening of a military base in Djibouti, in the Horn of Africa and at the entrance of the Red Sea, noting the base empowers Beijing's grip on world trade.



"We believe they are looking at investing in ports and infrastructure around the world, not just for military capabilities but also to control those governments," Nunes said.



China has repeatedly stressed Djibouti is a support base not a military base that aims to safeguard the Chinese military's anti-piracy missions around the Gulf of Aden and Somalia, and provide humanitarian relief, the



The Chinese base in Djibouti, which can accommodate 10,000 people, cannot harbor any military ships and it falls short on target, function and scale to be a military base, the People's Liberation Army Daily reported.





