Over 1,000 Chinese books on exhibition in Kuwait to promote cultural ties

Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Wang Di (2nd L, front) introduces Chinese books to Secretary-General of the Kuwait National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) Ali Al-Yoha (3rd L, front) at the exhibition of Chinese books and cultural scenes at the National Library of Kuwait in Kuwait City, Kuwait, March 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Nie Yunpeng)

An exhibition displaying over 1,000 Chinese books kicked off Monday in Kuwait City, the Kuwaiti capital.At the opening ceremony, the Chinese Embassy in Kuwait presented to the National Library of Kuwait (NLK) more than 1,000 books in English and Arabic.The books, covering a wide range of subjects including Chinese history, culture, politics, diplomacy and tourism, are expected to open a window for the Kuwaitis to fully understand China, said Wang Di, the Chinese ambassador to Kuwait.The exhibition aimed at promoting the cultural exchanges between China and Kuwait, said the ambassador."We are committed to building a bridge of friendship to enhance both peoples' understanding of each other's society and culture, and strengthen the people-to-people bond within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative," he added.The initiative, proposed by China in 2013, aims to build a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along ancient trade routes.Kamel Al-Abduljalil, director general of NLK, expressed appreciation to the Chinese embassy for donating the books, saying that "the opening of the exhibition and the Chinese donation confirm our openness to the civilization and culture of the major power."He said that the NLK has always been committed to promoting the bilateral cultural exchanges, and further strengthening Kuwait's cooperation with China.