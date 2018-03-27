HOME >> DAILYQUOTES
Russian diplomat expulsions signal crude side of Western intention
Source:Global Times Published: 2018/3/27 8:42:53
It is firmly believed that accusations levied by one country to another that are not the end results of a thorough and professional investigation should not be encouraged. Simultaneously expelling diplomats is a form of uncivilized behavior that needs to be abolished immediately.
