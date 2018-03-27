China reminds US of rules rather than power in global trade

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday that the United States should know that in the 21st century, global trade requires rules rather than power.



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks at a daily press briefing, when commenting on US Vice President Mike Pence's remarks that recent US trade moves meant the "era of economic surrender is over".



Instead of saying the "era of economic surrender is over," it is better for the US side to say that the US economic intimidation and hegemony should be eliminated, Hua said.



She said that China has always complied with WTO rules and maintained a multilateral trading system with the WTO as its core and rules as the basis. It has always advocated that in a spirit of mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit, disputes including economic and trade friction should be settled through negotiations and consultations.



Hua said that in fact, both China and the United States had been negotiating on economic and trade issues. And China has the confidence and ability to safeguard its legitimate interests under any circumstances.



"China hopes that the United States will make rational and cautious decisions and choices," she said.



US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a memorandum that could impose tariffs on up to 60 billion US dollars of imports from China and restrictions on Chinese investment in the United States.

