French FM backs two-state solution to Palestinian-Israeli conflict

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian stressed Monday that his country backs the two-state solution, according to a statement by Palestinian foreign ministry.
During his meeting with Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs Reyad al-Malki, Le Drian expressed his country's opposition to unilateral solutions, adding "getting back to the negotiation table is the only way to reach an everlasting peaceful solution."
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
said in the statement that Le Drian reiterated that his country will remain committed to play a constructive role with all parties in the region and ease the Palestinians' suffering.
The statement said that France and the European Union will keep their political, economic and humanitarian aid to the Palestinians, besides backing all peace initiatives, mainly the Arab Peace Initiative to revive the Middle East peace process.
Al-Malki briefed Le Drian on the endless Israeli measures on the ground, which hinder reaching any peace, mainly settlement activities that aim at changing the geographical and demographic position of Palestine.
The Palestinians demand an international mechanism to take care of the peace negotiations with Israel that have already been stalled between the two sides since 2014 after nine months of US-sponsored talks did not lead to any agreement.