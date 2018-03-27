Zuma to appear in court for corruption charges

South African former president Jacob Zuma has been formally served with a summons to appear in court on corruption charges next Friday, reported local media.



Zuma's lawyer Michael Hulley confirmed to local media that the summons had been served on Monday afternoon. Zuma is expected to appear in the Durban high court on April 6.



Coincidentally, that date marks the nine-year anniversary of then acting National Prosecuting Authority head Mokotedi Mpshe's decision to drop the case against Zuma, the then ANC president. Last year the High Court ruled that dropping charges against Zuma was unlawful and irrational.



National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams announced that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was reinstating corruption charges against Zuma on March 16. The charges include one count of racketeering, two counts of corruption, one count of money-laundering and 12 counts of fraud.


