Lula fails in appeal against 12-year prison sentence

A Brazilian appeals court rejected on Monday an appeal by former president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, against his sentence to over 12 years in prison passed down in January for corruption.



The decision was taken on Monday by the same three judges of the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF-4) who first sentenced Lula to 9.5 years in prison for corruption and money laundering, before then lengthening the sentence.



In its ruling, the TRF-4 gave 12 days for Lula's defense team to present any further appeals concerning its ruling, including any inconsistencies and irregularities.



Once all avenues in the TRF-4 are expired, Lula can take his case to the Supreme Court.



According to the TRF-4, Lula could be taken into custody as soon as his legal options in this same court are over.



However, the Supreme Court ruled last week that the ex-president would remain free until it rules on a plea of habeas corpus filed by his defense. The Supreme Court is set to analyze the plea on April 4.



Lula is accused of having been gifted a luxury apartment on the coast of Sao Paulo by the construction giant, OAS, in favor of contracts with the state-owned oil company, Petrobras.



Despite this sentence for corruption, Lula is leading every poll tracking preferred candidates for the upcoming October presidential election, which he will be barred from running if arrested.



The former president is facing five other separate legal cases, all linked to corruption within Petrobras.

