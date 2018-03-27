US-listed Chinese firms trade higher as trade tensions ease

US-listed Chinese companies traded higher on Monday, with all top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P US Listed China 50 index ending the day on an upbeat note, as worries about trade tensions between the United States and China appear to ease.



Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and of BeiGene surged 5.13 percent and 4.25 percent, respectively, leading the advancers in the top 10 stocks of the index.



Meanwhile, shares of JD.com, another Chinese e-commerce company listed in the United States, gained 2.40 percent to close at 41.85 US dollars apiece.



As of Friday, the S&P US Listed China 50 index stood at 3,128.60, marking a 3.71-percent decline for the month-to-date returns and a 1.22-percent increase for the year-to-date returns.



US stocks rallied on Monday after slumping to its lowest level since November.



At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 669.40 points, or 2.84 percent, to 24,202.60. The S&P 500 increased 70.29 points, or 2.72 percent, to 2,658.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 227.88 point, or 3.26 percent, to 7,220.54.

