Iceland suspends all high-level bilateral dialogue with Russia

Iceland said on Monday it had decided to suspend all high-level bilateral dialogue with Russia, resulting in a diplomatic boycott of 2018 World Cup, in response to the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain.



"Among the measures taken by Iceland is the temporary postponement of all high-level bilateral dialogue with Russian authorities," the Icelandic Foreign Ministry said in a statement.



"Consequently, Icelandic leaders will not attend the FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer," it said.



The Russian ambassador was summoned to the Icelandic Foreign Ministry and informed of the decision earlier Monday afternoon, it said.



Iceland "urges Russian authorities to give clear answers to important questions pertaining to the investigation and to fully cooperate with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," according to the statement.

