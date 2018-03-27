Flowers and dolls placed to mourn victims of Russia's shopping mall fire

Flowers and dolls are placed outside the doors of the Kemerovo region representative office in Moscow to mourn the victims of the fire at a shopping mall in Kemerovo, in Moscow, Russia, on March 26, 2018. At least 64 people were killed in a fire in Zimnyaya Vishnya shopping mall in south central Russia's Kemerovo city on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn

