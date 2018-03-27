Tourists enjoy swimming in Dead Sea near Neve Zohar resort, Israel

Tourists swim in a evaporation pond in the southern part of the Dead Sea near the Neve Zohar resort, Israel, on March 26, 2018. The sinkholes have reshaped the landscape around the Dead Sea, making Neve Zohar a more popular tourist destination for local residents. (Xinhua/Gil Cohen Magen)

Tourists walk on an embankment between evaporation ponds in the southern part of the Dead Sea near the Neve Zohar resort, Israel, on March 26, 2018. The sinkholes have completely the landscape around the Dead Sea, making Neve Zohar a more popular tourist destination for local residents. (Xinhua/Gil Cohen Magen)

Tourists swim in a evaporation pond in the southern part of the Dead Sea near the Neve Zohar resort, Israel, on March 26, 2018. The sinkholes have reshaped the landscape around the Dead Sea, making Neve Zohar a more popular tourist destination for local residents. (Xinhua/Gil Cohen Magen)

Tourists swim in a evaporation pond in the southern part of the Dead Sea near the Neve Zohar resort, Israel, on March 26, 2018. The sinkholes have reshaped the landscape around the Dead Sea, making Neve Zohar a more popular tourist destination for local residents. (Xinhua/Gil Cohen Magen)