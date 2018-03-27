Dust storm blankets Athens

Photo taken on March 26, 2018 shows the city of Athens blanketed in dust storm, Greece, March 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Lefteris Partsalis)

Tourists overlook the city of Athens blanketed in dust storm on Lycabetus hill in Athens, Greece, March 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Lefteris Partsalis)

Tourists overlook the city of Athens blanketed in dust storm on Lycabetus hill in Athens, Greece, March 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Lefteris Partsalis)

Photo taken on March 26, 2018 shows the city of Athens blanketed in dust storm, Greece, March 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Lefteris Partsalis)