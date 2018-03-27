Russia announces 3-day mourning for victims of mall fire

Russia's Kemerovo region will observe three days of mourning starting Tuesday for the victims of a shopping mall fire, the regional administration said in a statement.



"The mourning will last for three days from March 27 to 29. The corresponding order was signed by the governor Aman Tuleyev. On the days of mourning, the state flags of the Russian Federation and the flags of the region will be lowered on the whole territory of the Kemerovo region," said the statement.



All institutions, organizations and TV and radio companies are recommended to cancel recreational activities, added the statement.



The fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a shopping mall in Kemerovo city in southwestern Siberia, killing 64 people, including many children. It is one of the deadliest fires in Russia in recent years.

