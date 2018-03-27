28 freed from rebels' captivity near Damascus

A total of 28 civilians were set free on Monday night from rebels' captivity in the capital Damascus' Eastern Ghouta, state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.



This is the second batch of people released from the rebel-held enclave, just two days after eight people were released from the rebels' custody in Arbeen, a town in Eastern Ghouta.



The rebel-held people were brought in ambulances to the government-controlled Panorama on the outskirts of Arbeen.



SANA revealed the names of the newly-released people from Arbeen, as part of a deal reached on Friday between the rebels and the Syrian army, which demands a total of 3,500 residents be released from the rebel-held Douma district in Eastern Ghouta area.



The agreement, which was mediated by the Russians, will also see the evacuation of 7,000 rebels and their family members from areas in the central part of Eastern Ghouta.



SANA added that work is ongoing for the release of more people.



Meanwhile, SANA said the third batch of rebels is preparing to leave Eastern Ghouta through Arbeen toward rebel-held areas in northern Syria after thousands evacuated in the past two days.

