FMs of Malaysia, Indonesia visit Washington

US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan on Monday met separately with visiting Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, exchanging views on issues of mutual concern.



According to a statement issued by State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert, Sullivan and Aman reaffirmed the importance of the US-Malaysia comprehensive partnership and pledged to continue to strengthen diplomatic, economic and security ties.



During his meeting with Marsudi, Sullivan and the Indonesian foreign minister reaffirmed the US-Indonesia strategic partnership and their commitment to deepening cooperation in the Pacific region.

