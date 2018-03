Cotton seeds sowed in fields of NW China's Xinjiang

Cotton seeds are sowed in a field of the Tarim reclamation area, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Du Bingxun)

Cotton seeds are sowed in a field of the Tarim reclamation area, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Du Bingxun)

Cotton seeds are sowed in a field of the Tarim reclamation area, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Du Bingxun)

Cotton seeds are sowed in a field of the Tarim reclamation area, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Du Bingxun)