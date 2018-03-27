Myanmar holds military parade to mark 73rd Armed Forces Day, calling for peace

Photo: VCG

A military parade was held on Tuesday in Nay Pyi Taw to mark the country's 73rd Armed Forces Day.Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar's Defense Services Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing delivered a speech at the parade, calling for peace through political means.He stressed the obligation to follow the route based on the Nationwide Ceasefire Accord (NCA) that he said can practically meet the voice of the entire people.He also called for developing a reunification process for security affairs in the continuation of the mechanisms of perpetual peace via the NCA.The commander-in-chief of Myanmar's Defense Services added that it is for the Myanmar people to enjoy the fruitfulness of stability, peace and development.