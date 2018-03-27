White House denies adult film actress' alleged affair with Trump

The White House on Monday denied that US President Donald Trump had an affair with an adult film actress.



Stormy Daniels, a US adult film star, detailed her alleged affair with Trump over a decade ago, in an interview with a CBS program aired on Sunday.



At Monday's press briefing, White House spokesman Raj Shah said that Trump doesn't believe that any of the claims "that Ms. Daniels made last night in the interview are accurate."



"The president has strongly, clearly and has consistently denied" allegations of sexual liaison, Shah said.



Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, said that she had sex with Trump in July 2006, which was consensual, and they stayed in touch after that, but did not have sex again.



Trump married Melania Trump in 2005.



Daniels, 39, said that she was threatened in 2011 over the affair after agreeing to speak to a US celebrity gossip magazine.



She also said she had accepted 130,000 US dollars in "hush money" from Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, shortly before the 2016 election.



Daniels is suing to void a non-disclosure agreement that she signed for the payment because it was not signed by Trump himself.



She also amended her lawsuit on Monday to include Cohen as a defendant, accusing him of defamation.



Trump has not spoken publicly about the allegations. But he tweeted early Monday: "So much Fake News. Never been more voluminous or more inaccurate. But through it all, our country is doing great!"

