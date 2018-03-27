Aerial photos show cherry blossoms at East Lake in Wuhan

Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2018 shows cherry blossoms at the East Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2018 shows cherry blossoms at the East Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2018 shows cherry blossoms at the East Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2018 shows cherry blossoms at the East Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)