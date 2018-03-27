Aerial photos show cherry blossoms at East Lake in Wuhan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/3/27 13:39:52

Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2018 shows cherry blossoms at the East Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)


 

Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2018 shows cherry blossoms at the East Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)


 

Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2018 shows cherry blossoms at the East Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)


 

Aerial photo taken on March 26, 2018 shows cherry blossoms at the East Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus