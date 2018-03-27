'Once Upon a Springtime' flower show held in Macy's in New York

A decorative butterfly is seen at Macy's Flower Show in Macy's Herald Square flagship store in New York, the United States, March 26, 2018. The annual flower show is held from March 25 to April 8 this year. With the theme of "Once Upon a Springtime", it attracts visitors with flowers and installations inspired by magical storybook world of beauty and wonders. (Xinhua/ Wang Ying)

Visitors look around at Macy's Flower Show in Macy's Herald Square flagship store in New York, the United States, March 26, 2018. The annual flower show is held from March 25 to April 8 this year. With the theme of "Once Upon a Springtime", it attracts visitors with flowers and installations inspired by magical storybook world of beauty and wonders. (Xinhua/ Wang Ying)

Visitors look around at Macy's Flower Show in Macy's Herald Square flagship store in New York, the United States, March 26, 2018. The annual flower show is held from March 25 to April 8 this year. With the theme of "Once Upon a Springtime", it attracts visitors with flowers and installations inspired by magical storybook world of beauty and wonders. (Xinhua/ Wang Ying)

Visitors look around at Macy's Flower Show in Macy's Herald Square flagship store in New York, the United States, March 26, 2018. The annual flower show is held from March 25 to April 8 this year. With the theme of "Once Upon a Springtime", it attracts visitors with flowers and installations inspired by magical storybook world of beauty and wonders. (Xinhua/ Wang Ying)