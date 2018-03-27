China builds a greener future

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.

Having lived in China on and off for the past 14 years working in arts, environmentalism, media and education, I've recently been asked, "Has environmental protection improved in China?"My immediate reaction is to look for a frame of measure. If we are comparing China's environmental problems today to the ones of yesterday, surely we'd all rejoice! China has made swooping measures to improve its environmental act across the country. The recent refusal to accept outside rubbish and the ban on ivory also indicate the country is taking a stronger global stance on the environment outside of its own borders.When it comes to the most notable environmental improvement in Beijing, everyone looks to the skies. The capital's smog problem has been an infamous news headline around the world for years. Yet that seems to be clearing up. As well as several protection measures such as closing construction projects along the Yellow Sea coastline and according to Peng Luo, founder of Beijing-based outdoor education organization Eco Action, there has been a noticeable increase of public interest in nature and the environment.Having the chance to work in the field of environmental conservation for almost a decade now, Luo has first-hand knowledge of China's "green" efforts. She notes the Hainan Yinggeling National Nature Reserve for developing a wonderful group of forest rangers and resulting community work.Also working in the area of environmental education and preservation, Zhong Zhenxi of Roots & Shoots Shanghai says the most obvious improvement to her city's environment has been cleaning up the Suzhou River. She remembers covering her mouth and gagging from the stench of the river as a girl, but today the waters run translucent, and visitors can learn about water conservation at the education center the city government operates.Shenzhen, in southeastern China's Guangdong Province, is preparing a large-scale pilot program for separating waste and recycling. Producing 17,000 tons of waste per day, this is a much-needed strategy for a sustainable "green" city to thrive. Currently, Shenzhen incinerates the majority of its trash, which is then converted into electrical energy. While that may sound like the perfect urban ecosystem cycle, the garbage problem in the city is becoming unimaginable."I think people are more aware of the need for environmental protection. However, the organization of everyday life makes it difficult to make environmentally friendly decisions," says Dr Mary Ann O'Donnell, a cultural anthropologist based in Shenzhen. She cites the excessive plastic packaging that's widespread across China. So the problem lies in that many people don't see their role in the bigger picture, and that they have so many unanswered questions - how does my plastic bag end up in the ocean? How does that plastic poison the ecosystems that humans depend on for livelihood? What are my alternatives to plastic? How can I live a plastic-free life when plastic is everywhere around me?Perhaps I'm biased as a teacher, but it does seem that education is the most important tool any place has in terms of successfully improving its environment.