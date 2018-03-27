Word matters

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

"As an old Beijinger, I think the whistle of the pigeons and the singing crickets are the lifeblood of a city."So said Shen Xu, the person who is in charge of a huge pigeon loft that was recently opened at the Beijing Garden Expo Park. The pigeon loft takes up two hectares at the park. In recent years, many pigeon dwellings built outside residents' houses were demolished, and the pigeon loft has become a main choice for pigeon owners to keep their pigeons. The newly-opened loft can hold over 12,000 pigeons. In the loft, there is a hospital, bathroom, canteen, sun room and shower. Shen said that he hopes this loft can provide a chance for pigeon lovers to continue their pigeon-keeping. (Source: Beijing Morning Post)