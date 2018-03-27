Fortunately or unfortunately, my husband and I did not become one of those expat couples in Brazil, where my husband works and resides currently. My month-long holiday has offered me enough experience in dealing with life in a completely new country, just like those complaining about having problematic marriages in China (Make up or break up, March 22).I understand how hard life can get for someone who is an expat in a country that does not speak a language that at least sounds or looks familiar. As an English, German and Chinese speaker, living in Brazil, even in the biggest city of Sao Paulo, makes me feel illiterate and isolated.At that time, being a trailing spouse, I felt it was unfair when my husband left for work and I struggled with language and culture barriers. Also, I had to think about safety concerns on the streets of the Latin American country where I lived. While in China, you can take out your iPhone and find buses and subways that have both Chinese and English.The choice of going abroad naturally adds to the difficulties of marriage, but instead of putting the blame on the country you choose to stay in, try looking inward and fix your own problems first.Janice Jiang, via emailI have noticed the encouraging news about China's loosening up of regulations on expat applications for green cards (The green card indecision, March 19), but at the same time, it saddened me as one of my best friends had just left China for Australia because of failing to get a green card.My friend Jeff, who is in his 70s, has been working in China for almost 30 years as a senior book editor and later as a university lecturer. Witnessing all the changes in the nation, Jeff kept telling me how he wanted to stay in China forever with its friendly people and, like almost every foreign residents would say, its marvelous food. But he was too old to hold on to his working visa and his plan to get a green card ended up in vain.It really broke my heart when Jeff smiled and said it is right for China to turn him away since he no longer contributes to the economy.I understand the necessity to protect its own citizens' rights and interests, but for someone like Jeff who devoted a majority of his life in China, they also deserve a place to "retire."As the old saying goes, it is such a delight to see friends coming from afar. I hope China, a nation of friendliness, will not only see people coming from afar but staying for longer.Alison Qian, via email

This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.