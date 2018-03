Take closer look at bioparc zoo in Spain

Visitors watch a crocodile at the bioparc zoo in Valencia, Spain, March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

A banded mongoose looks up at the bioparc zoo in Valencia, Spain, March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

African lions are seen at the bioparc zoo in Valencia, Spain, March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Visitors watch animals at the bioparc zoo in Valencia, Spain, March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Visitors watch African lions at the bioparc zoo in Valencia, Spain, March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Bonobos are seen at the bioparc zoo in Valencia, Spain, March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

A girl takes a selfie with an African elephant at the bioparc zoo in Valencia, Spain, March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

An African elephant is seen at the bioparc zoo in Valencia, Spain, March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Visitors feed ducks at the bioparc zoo in Valencia, Spain, March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

A giraffe walks in front of two African lions at the bioparc zoo in Valencia, Spain, March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Giraffes and antelopes are seen at the bioparc zoo in Valencia, Spain, March 25, 2018. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)