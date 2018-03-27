Toilet for dog placed on Taiyuan street

Photo taken on March 26, 2018 shows a special toilet for dog faeces on a street in Taiyuan City, the capital of North China's Shanxi Province. A local community placed the cage, with a box at the bottom, for owners to dump the dog waste or let the dog poop inside. Sanitary workers will clean the cage every day. The community has called for dog owners to help protect the environment. (Photo: China News Service/Li Tingyao)

