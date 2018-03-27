Italian Renaissance art on display in Beijing

A collection of Italian art from the Renaissance period went on display Tuesday at the Capital Museum in Beijing.



The exhibition "Art, Culture and Daily Life in Renaissance Italy" features 102 works from 17 Italian museums and institutes including the Uffizi Gallery, the National Museum of Bargello and Galleria Nazionale dell'Umbria.



The exhibition includes paintings from artists such as Tiziano Vecelli (also known as Titian), Sandro Botticelli, Pietro Perugino as well as a wide variety of items from the Renaissance period, most of which are being seen for the first time in China, according to Federica Zalabra, curator of the exhibition.



Some Roman sculptures and Byzantine paintings are also on display to allow Chinese visitors to understand the evolution of Renaissance art, Zalabra said.



"The exhibition uses paintings to introduce architecture and urban planning in Italy during the Renaissance. Visitors can see how architects applied the golden ratio and geometric perspective in architectural design," said Huang Xueyin, deputy curator of the Capital Museum.



The exhibition will last until June 22.

