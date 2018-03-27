Scenery of Fengyan Terraces in NW China's Shaanxi

Photo taken on March 27, 2018 shows the scenery of Fengyan Terraces in Xuanwuo Township of Hanyin county, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The Fengjiang Terrace and Yanping Terrace, or the Fengyan Terraces, which could date back to over 250 years ago are of great significance to the study of Chinese ancient farming culture. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on March 27, 2018 shows the scenery of Fengyan Terraces in Xuanwuo Township of Hanyin county, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The Fengjiang Terrace and Yanping Terrace, or the Fengyan Terraces, which could date back to over 250 years ago are of great significance to the study of Chinese ancient farming culture. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on March 26, 2018 shows a farmer working on Fengyan Terraces in Xuanwuo Township of Hanyin county, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The Fengjiang Terrace and Yanping Terrace, or the Fengyan Terraces, which could date back to over 250 years ago are of great significance to the study of Chinese ancient farming culture. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Photo taken on March 26, 2018 shows visitors taking photos of the Fengyan Terraces in Xuanwuo Township of Hanyin county, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The Fengjiang Terrace and Yanping Terrace, or the Fengyan Terraces, which could date back to over 250 years ago are of great significance to the study of Chinese ancient farming culture. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

