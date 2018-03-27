Foreigners who become internet celebrities via Chinese short-video sharing apps describe their experience

Creating and posting short films using Chinese apps make foreign vloggers like Bram Sanvordenker (right) and Genny Bilibashi video sensations in the Middle Kingdom. Photo: IC, Courtesy of Bram Sanvordenker

Foreign faces on Douyin are part of the current micro video craze going international.

Twenty-three-year-old American Bram Sanvordenker is an English teacher in Shanghai. He's been living in China for about 18 months and has recently been caught up in China's short-video craze along with his 1.5 million fans.Sanvordenker started sharing videos on Douyin (a Chinese short-video sharing platform) under the name Bram Bread in May last year, posting lighthearted videos featuring humorous 10-second sketches, complete with exaggerated faces and bouncy music."I found the biggest heart-shaped glasses I could and recorded to the tune of 'I Love You Baby,'" said Sanvordenker of his very first video, which he describes as "very silly." His ideas flow more easily nowadays, he said."Most of my ideas come to me right before I fall asleep at night. I have to grab my phone and write them down, or I'll forget them by the time I wake up. Of course, it's always fun to make videos based on trends as well," he said.The trends that Sanvordenker mentioned are hashtagged on Douyin, and many of them have hundreds of thousands of vloggers who create content around them and get millions of views.Sometimes the trends are certain cool dance moves to a popular song. At other times, they are comedic reactions, such as a dramatic response to a young couple's public display of affection.A recent phenomenon that has taken Chinese social media by storm is the "transformation challenge." To ride the wave of popularity, vloggers create videos of themselves without makeup and dressed in pajamas or casual clothes. They throw a towel in the air and miraculously transform into a well-dressed, better version of themselves self in full makeup. Some of the transformations have been so big that a series of such videos and gifs went viral internationally, reposted on sites and forums like Reddit and BuzzFeed.With more international users appearing on the Chinese app, the creator is now aiming at expanding its reach into the overseas market. The app's parent company ByteDance released an international version of Douyin called Tik Tok. But it's not the only app out there. VivaVideo, a Chinese video, photo editing and sharing app, has gained tens of millions of users in India, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and many other countries.Although his Chinese is not yet fluent, Sanvordenker feels his fans' enthusiasm from their comments."I never expected that I would get so many fans," he said. "Chinese fans are the best in the world, and they go crazy if they like you."While many vloggers are concerned about always looking good on camera, Sanvordenker is more about the fun."I'm a pretty silly person, so my videos can sometimes get a little crazy. I always try to keep a comedic touch. It can be an advantage, but can also backfire a bit when they are too obscure. I always openly express my personality."A number of Chinese and international celebrities have joined the platform, including Chinese-Canadian actor and singer Kris Wu, one of the idols with the most fans in China, Chinese online star Papi Jiang, and Indian actor and director Aamir Khan. Khan gained 1 million followers after only two videos on the platform.But a handsome face is no guarantee of popularity, at least, not anymore. It's getting more competitive. A search with keywords like laowai or foreigner yields dozens of active accounts, some of which have millions of followers.

Genny Bilibashi Photo: Courtesy of Genny Bilibashi

Genny Bilibashi's competitiveness comes from being a model and knowing how to work the camera."I've already experimented with every type of video. I know how to be handsome in a video, as much as I know how to act ugly in a comedy video. I can dance, act and transition. I know when to look good and when to make people laugh," he explained.Bilibashi, 24, has a background in fashion design and came to China from Albania to be a model. He has 3.9 million followers on Douyin and 15 million likes for his 300 short videos.When Bilibashi joined Douyin, he was already using another Chinese app called Muse. Known as Musical.ly overseas, the app, which is estimated to have more than 60 million users, was first developed by a team in Shanghai in 2014. ByteDance, the company that runs Douyin, bought it.Compared with Musical.ly, which has great success among teenagers in the US and Europe, Bilibashi's experience with Douyin was very different."The audience is almost all my age, which is an amazing thing," he said. "Most of the users on Muse are teenagers, but most on Douyin are in their early 20s."Sanvordenker said Douyin provides a lot more room for creativity, adding that the large number of features makes it easy to create videos "in exactly the way you want to."China is huge, and so is the size of its potential audience. Bilibashi's fans are growing much faster than he thought."Chinese fans are amazing. They always support you. People who don't even know me sent me the cutest gifts and always worry about me when I'm in a bad mood or health."In the beginning, his purpose was to try to master the secret of the camera, movement, and editing. Now, his top priority is being a social media influencer on Douyin, Weibo, Instagram, Facebook and other platforms under the username ItzGennyB."Working in the social media world, it's your job to know about most of the apps," he said. "Since I am in China, I wanted to join the Chinese market and Chinese social media."Demand for shorter, more straight-to-the-point content seems to have made videos more convenient for people with different backgrounds, interests and languages.Binazir Yermaganbetova, a 27-year-old musician and YouTuber in Kazakhstan, brought her fame to China under the stage name of BikaBreezy only a few months after finding out about Douyin.Although she doesn't live in China and only knows simple Chinese, such as ni hao (hello) and wo ai ni (I love you), signing up and figuring out how the app works weren't hard for her."Douyin is a very convenient place to share music. That's why I like it so much," she said.She posts short films of herself singing or sometimes dancing. Now, after posting 16 short videos, she has 1.3 million followers and 3 million likes.Unlike many other Douyin vloggers who follow the trends and challenges closely, Yermaganbetova tries to come up with her own ideas. In most of her videos, she sings a short version of her original songs right into the camera, often with a wink or a smile of slight intoxication."For me, coming up with new ideas isn't an event. Sometimes it takes time, and at other times it comes with inspiration," she said. "I think that if you do your thing you'll never get stuck in it."Tik Tok is in Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asian countries, European countries, the US and South America. It was the top app in Thailand's App Store in January and also in a few other Asian countries.According to Wang Xiaowei, a manager with the company, the success of the app, especially in Southeast Asian countries, is a result of its many filters and special effects, as well as its AI (artificial intelligence) technologies, news portal gmw.cn reported.But just like nowadays it's harder for newcomers to become hot online, the margin for new apps is also getting smaller."It's very hard to grow on social media because all the apps are already huge," Bilibashi said.Sanvordenker registered on Tik Tok but rarely posts now. He finds it "irrelevant" because he lives in China now. However, he still thinks it's possible for the international version of the Chinese app to do well."I think that Tik Tok will have a lot of success in Asia where these platforms are relatively new, but it might have difficulty spreading in other countries where other apps are already present," he said.Bilibashi also registered on Tik Tok and posts sometimes. He thinks the app has a great chance to go viral if "they play their cards right.""The key is to give every user a chance to grow, to be creative and to care about your users," he said.