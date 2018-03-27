Happy birthday:



The stars will align for you today. Certain signs will give you a hint as to how to make the most of your day. If you follow where they lead, the payoff will be greater than you can imagine. Romance will be highlighted. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 8, 11, 17.







Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You will be able to accomplish far more than you expected today so long as you don't try to handle everything by yourself. Focus most of your energy on encouraging others to contribute their ideas and leading your team to discover innovative solutions. ✭✭✭✭







Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Do not let your past experience lock you onto a certain path. Although an event that is happening now is very similar to something you have dealt with before, things are going to unfold in a completely different way. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



You will have to fight hard for every inch today. Don't expect to come out of this unscathed as nothing worth doing comes without making some sacrifices. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



You can't have all the answers all the time. Working with others to come up with innovative solutions will increase your chances of reaching your goals. Your financial luck is on the rise. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



An unlimited number of possibilities lay before you today. Take care in choosing what direction you will take, for once you settle on a choice, there will be no going back. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Although you can't get everything you want, you will still accomplish quite a bit today. Things will just seem to fall in place without you having to lift a finger. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



A heated argument with someone close to you may have you feeling very upset. Keep in mind that this is not the end of the world. Although tensions may be high for the moment, this is just a temporary bump in the road. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Difficulties communicating with those around you may abound today. A change in the way you present your ideas will go a long way towards clearing up any misunderstandings. Lady Luck will smile on you when it comes to money matters. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



The more time you spend on furthering your education, the better your chances of getting ahead in your career. Some good news is coming your way soon, so get ready to celebrate. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Fortune will favor the adventurous! If a friend approaches you with plans to go out make sure you accept. This will be an excellent time to research long-term investments. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Things are about to get extremely tough for you over the next few days. As difficult as things may get do not give up, even if it means you have to crawl on your knees to take those last few steps to your goal. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



As gray clouds gather overhead, remember that friends and family are only a phone call away. Do not hesitate to call upon those who love you. ✭✭✭✭